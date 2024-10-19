Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 994 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 3,316,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,215. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

