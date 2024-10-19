Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

