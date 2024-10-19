Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

