Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

