Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

