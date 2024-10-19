Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

