Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,942 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

JVAL opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

