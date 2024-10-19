Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $152,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. 124,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,180. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

