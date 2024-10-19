Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $389,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $193.65. 1,203,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,213. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

