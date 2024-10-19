Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.48% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $324,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,334,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,360. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.