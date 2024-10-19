Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $229.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $229,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

