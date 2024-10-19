Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $97,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.92. 947,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

