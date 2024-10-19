Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 161,809 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $197,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,717,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 1,207,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

