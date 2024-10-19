Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 246,546 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.06. 542,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $122.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

