Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 62,634 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $136,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.45. 176,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

