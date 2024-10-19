Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

