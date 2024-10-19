Conflux One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.20 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $738.59 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,412.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00536135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00108100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00234773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00027942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00074462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,055,013,602 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,010,890 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,054,700,281.59 with 4,529,700,268.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15855493 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $33,868,959.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

