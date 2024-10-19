Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 2,241,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.