Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,203,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,210,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

