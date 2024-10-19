Contrasting Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) & Its Peers

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.43% -7.88% -4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamer Pakistan and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 33 313 728 7 2.66

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.06 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.81 billion $14.68 million -48.22

Gamer Pakistan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamer Pakistan competitors beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

