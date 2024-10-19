Cosmos Price Reaches $4.44 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $92.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00006481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

