Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys A$36,339.64 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie purchased 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,339.64 ($24,389.02).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.