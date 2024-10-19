CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

