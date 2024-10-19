Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.78 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $156.70 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

