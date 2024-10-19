Creditcoin Price Down 0.3% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $155.79 million and $4.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.