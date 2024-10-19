CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.