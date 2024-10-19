CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

