Critical Analysis: Rooshine (RSAU) and The Competition

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rooshine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 74 530 1060 104 2.68

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.13 billion $54.23 million 10.59

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

