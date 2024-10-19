Crosspoint Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.6% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBJL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 5,603 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.