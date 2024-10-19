CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.