CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $2.97 on Major Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $82.87 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.89252888 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $14,147,472.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

