D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Raised to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.78. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

