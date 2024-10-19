Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.16% of Danaher worth $335,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 962.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 220,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DHR traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

