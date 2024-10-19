Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 4.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 159,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

