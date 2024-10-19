Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 16.0% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 222,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

