Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 352,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 661,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

