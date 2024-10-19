Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 173,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

