Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

