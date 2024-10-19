Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $51.42. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 1,755,003 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

