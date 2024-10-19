Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.