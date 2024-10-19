DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DSL opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.24.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
