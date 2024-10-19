DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.24.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 818,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 221,407 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 175,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

