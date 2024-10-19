Drift (DRIFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.91 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Drift has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a total market capitalization of $108.37 million and $11.91 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00251207 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,796,748 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,796,748.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.4610675 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,555,750.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.