Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.97 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 175,868 shares traded.

Duke Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.56. The company has a market capitalization of £138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 29.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Capital Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.