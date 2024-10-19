Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $71,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.76 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

