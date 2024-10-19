dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

