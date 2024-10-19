Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Dirk Kersten Sells 23,671 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,698.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Dirk Kersten sold 2,357 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $82,636.42.

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.92.

On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

