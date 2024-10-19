Dynex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $906,525.87 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Dynex has a market cap of $38.29 million and $906,525.87 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,676,993 coins and its circulating supply is 96,676,942 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,667,793.65156266. The last known price of Dynex is 0.39719036 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,034,594.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

