Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.53 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.53 million and $460,687.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

