Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.53 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.53 million and $460,687.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
