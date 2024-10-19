Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $917.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $872.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $857.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

