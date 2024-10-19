ELIS (XLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,749.42

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $5,749.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,429.91 or 0.99772016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00068773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09995248 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,180.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

